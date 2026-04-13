Champions League: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing the matches live on TV and via livestream?

Founded in 1955 as the European Cup, the Champions League still captivates millions of fans today. Each season, the continent’s elite clubs battle for the prestigious trophy; record holders Real Madrid boast 15 winners’ medals. Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed four of those himself. He also holds the record for appearances (183 games) and goals scored (140 goals).

Want to know who’s showing the games live on TV or streaming them online?

Below, find all broadcast details at a glance: who is showing the matches live on TV and via livestream.

How long do DAZN and Amazon Prime Video still hold the TV rights?

DAZN will remain the “home of the UEFA Champions League” until 2027, as almost all matches will be broadcast there on TV and via livestream. The only exception: the top Champions League match will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video every Tuesday. If a German team reaches the final, the final will also be shown on free-to-air TV.

From the 2027/28 season through to the 2030/31 campaign, Paramount+ will broadcast the majority of Champions League matches. Prime Video will, however, continue to show the featured Wednesday-night clash.

DAZN and Sky, meanwhile, failed to secure any packages.

For a full Champions League broadcast overview—including live TV and streaming options—plus live tickers on SPOX, visit the official website.

SPOX also provides live tickers for selected matches, ensuring you never miss a crucial moment; simply check the homepage.

Champions League broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV and via livestream? – The profile

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