CFL 2019: Opener between Mohun Bagan and Peerless to be postponed

East Bengal could be in action in the first game of the CFL 2019 season...

The Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 season opener between and Peerless SC which was supposed to be hosted at the Mohun Bagan ground on July 26th has been postponed.

It has been learnt that Mohun Bagan ground has failed to acquire the required Fit Certificate from the PWD (Public Works Department), a Government body, for the fixture to take place.

With the construction of the dressing rooms and other structures going on at the venue and the existing infratructure for dressing rooms only of temporary nature, the certificate was not issued.

IFA (Indian Football Association), West Bengal's FA, were also unable to find an alternate venue for the match to take place. The Salt Lake stadium, along with the Howrah and Kalyani grounds are unavailable as they have been reserved for the Durand Cup 2019 competition which is slated to begin from August 2nd.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan have also requested to postpone their CFL match against Aryan Club of July 29 as their ground is also unable to host matches.

Hence, the CFL 2019 might begin only on July 31 with hosting George Telegraph. The Red and Golds have received the Fit Certificate for their home venue.