CFL 2019: Bhowanipore Club hold East Bengal to 2-2 draw

Wasteful East Bengal dropped crucial points as Peerless remain at the top of the CFL table....

Bhowanipore Club hold giants to an exciting 2-2 draw on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Pintu Mahata (7') and Borja Gomez Perez (83') were on target for East Bengal while Kamo Bayi (58') and Jaganath Saha (84') found the back of the net for Bhowanipore.

Alejandro Menendez made five changes in the starting XI which won their last match 4-2 against Kalighat MS. All four defenders Samad Ali Mallick, Marti Crespi, Asheer Akhtar, Manoj Mohammed were replaced by Kamalpreet Singh, Borja Gomez, Mehtab Singh and Abhishek Ambekar. Lalrindika Ralte returned to the lineup after a one-match suspension replacing PC Rohlupuia.

The Red and Golds took just seven minutes to take the lead when Pintu Mahata’s piledriver from 25 yards pierced through the Bhowanipore goal.

East Bengal dominated proceedings throughout the first half and maintained the lion’s share of possession but failed to go past the Bhowanipore backline any more.

Jaime Santos Colado, who remained off-colour in the entire first half, got an opportunity to doubled the lead in the 54th minute but his shot from inside the box was valiantly stopped by opposition custodian Abhijit Das.

The visitors equalised in the 58th minute when Kamo Bayi received a ball at the edge of the box and dribbled past Mehtab Singh to find the back of the net with a quality shot. Bhowanipore’s counter-attack was initiated after Lalrindika Ralte lost the ball in the midfield.

East Bengal squandered two of the easiest chances in the match to take the lead in the 77th and 78th minute. The first chance came to Marcos de La Espada after Ejamul Hoque unconvincingly cleared Pintu’s cross but the Spanish failed to keep his shot on target for a very close range.

A minute later Mahata once again floated a cross from the right flank and Espada laid it off for Jaime Santos but the latter blasted the ball above crossbar from inside the box.

Borja restored East Bengal’s lead in the 83rd minute with a clinical header of Jaime Santos Colado’s free-kick from the right side. But their happiness was shortlived as the visitors once again equalised in the next minute.

Jaganath Saha had cut in from the right side and took a curling shot which went into the goal through the far post. Lalthuammawia Ralte was reduced to a mere spectator.