'Certain games, you need to adapt' - Robertson says Reds need to occasionally change playing style to limit risk of injuries

The full-back is worried that the packed fixture schedule could result in injuries being picked up

Andy Robertson has insisted he will play at 100 per cent, even during the current packed schedule, but has admitted he may need to tweak his game in order to avoid injuries.

The condensed nature of the current campaign, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, has resulted in teams competing on a number of fronts having to play every three days.

are one of those sides, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has called on the Premier League and its broadcast partners to help the teams by tinkering with the scheduling of games and allowing five substitutions.

More teams

Robertson is in full agreement with his manager on the subject, but is aware that games are being played every few days and it is a schedule he is ready for.

So far, Robertson has avoided injury and is hoping that continues. But the full-back will not take his foot off the gas, despite admitting he may need to tinker with his approach in order to limit the workload on his body.

"I always go 100%,” he said at a press conference ahead of his side’s meeting with in the on Tuesday. “You know, when it gets to game day, I always go 100% of course. But certain games you maybe need to adapt.

“For instance, away, we adapted a wee bit - me and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] played a wee bit deeper and a wee bit more inside, instead of us being the width, that maybe saved our legs a wee bit or didn’t mean we were sprinting as much. We also got taken off in that game because of how well we had played and the game was finished.

Article continues below

“You maybe do need to adapt as the season goes on but not too much - the reason you are playing is because of the way you play, so you can’t change everything and you can’t change too much.

“The schedule isn’t going to change, we know what games we’ve got coming up, we know what games are around the corner. It’s just about trying to prepare as best as possible for them, trying to keep as fit and healthy, trying to listen to the sports scientists, listen to your body and trying to do everything right leading up to games.

“So far, touch wood, I’ve been OK and I’ve been fit. Hopefully that continues because obviously the schedule is not going to get any easier but hopefully I can stay as fit and healthy as I am just now.”