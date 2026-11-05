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Europa League
team-logoCeltic
Celtic Park
team-logoBesiktas
Falza Rivaldi
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Celtic vs Beşiktaş live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Celtic vs Besiktas
Celtic
Besiktas
Europa League

Celtic Glasgow play Beşiktaş in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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Europa League on television

Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

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Premium Access
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Global Match Access
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Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Celtic Park

Celtic Glasgow and Beşiktaş: Recent results

Celtic have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent game 0:2 to Falkirk. Before that, they drew 2:2 with Dundee United and won 2:1 away at Hibernian. Across those five matches, they scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

In their last five competitive matches, Beşiktaş have won two, drawn two and lost one. The Istanbul side most recently drew 2:2 with Kasımpaşa. In the Europa League, Beşiktaş picked up points against Crystal Palace (2:2) and Hoffenheim (2:3 away win). Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded nine.

CEL

CEL - Form

HEA
W7-1
CEL
L1-2
HIB
W1-2
DUU
D2-2
FAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BJK

BJK - Form

TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Line-ups

Celtic vs Besiktas lineups

4-2-3-1
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL
Formation
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK
4-3-3
S. JohnstoneS. JohnstoneK. TierneyK. TierneyL. ScalesL. ScalesC. Carter-VickersC. Carter-VickersJ. LotombaJ. LotombaB. NygrenB. NygrenS. TounektiS. TounektiJ. ForrestJ. ForrestM. BaurM. BaurC. McGregorC. McGregorK. HoeghK. HoeghA. NuebelA. NuebelE. AgbadouE. AgbadouE. TopcuE. TopcuK. OuattaraK. OuattaraA. MurilloA. MurilloJ. OlaitanJ. OlaitanS. OzcanS. OzcanL. TrossardL. TrossardE. PokuE. PokuH. OhH. OhV. CernyV. Cerny
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK
4-2-3-1
Celtic

Starting XI

Besiktas

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. O'Neill
  • V. Italiano

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Form

CEL

CEL - Form

HEA
W7-1
CEL
L1-2
HIB
W1-2
DUU
D2-2
FAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BJK

BJK - Form

TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Head-to-head record

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400113+812
W
W
W
W
2
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431092+710
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
421189-17
W
W
D
L
11
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
420267-16
L
L
W
W
17
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
18
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412164+25
D
L
D
W
19
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410347-33
L
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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