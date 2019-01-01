Celtic and Lennon must come to the right decision quickly, says former midfielder Petrov

The interim manager's future is still up in the air despite a successful second spell at Parkhead, but the Bulgarian is not sure he should stay

legend Stiliyan Petrov says the club and caretaker manager Neil Lennon must act decisively to come to a resolution on the Northern Irishman's future.

Following Brendan Rodgers’ mid-season move to , Lennon took the reins at Celtic Park and guided his side to their eighth consecutive title despite a strong challenge from Steven Gerrard’s .

With the Scottish Cup final against Hearts to come on Saturday, Lennon was serenaded by fans singing ‘There’s only one Neil Lennon’ as they beat the same opponents 2-1 in the final league game of the season.

But former midfielder Petrov is not convinced a permanent contract is the right option – for Celtic or for Lennon.

“Everyone is talking about whether Lenny will get the job but he has to analyse it and see if it’s a good job for him,” Petrov told the Scotsman.

“It’s not just from the club’s side but for Lenny as well. Managers have different ways of working. Lenny is completely different from Brendan Rodgers and he’s inherited a squad built by Brendan Rodgers.

“Brendan built it very well and got in his own players who could fit his style. Neil Lennon is completely different and if he is to continue then they have to sit and analyse where the club is going.

“What do they do about Rangers closing the gap? What do they have to do to make an impact in European football again? What do they have to add to the squad?”

A win on Saturday would secure a third consecutive domestic treble for the club and, after his previous spell as manager, a seventh piece of silverware for Lennon as Celtic boss.

But not everybody would be happy to see their former midfielder take the job on a full-time basis, with Lennon having endured a frosty relationship with some sections of the club’s fanbase.

Whatever the final outcome, Petrov wants a decision to be made soon.

“I think they have to make a quick decision,” he said. “That will show they have a clear plan and that they know what they are going to do. Because if you look at it Lenny will be losing a few important players from the team.

“He will need to rebuild and move the club forward and there’s not a lot of time to prepare ahead of Europe.

“A quick and clear decision would give reassurance to the fans and to whoever gets the job that they will get the support and time to rebuild.”