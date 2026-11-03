Celebrated Arsenal's win over Liverpool! Gravenberch sparks a storm of anger at Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has drawn sharp criticism from the club's supporters after interacting with a social media post by Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, in which the Netherlands international celebrated the Gunners' win over the Reds. The incident stirred controversy among Liverpool fans.

According to British newspaper "The Sun", Gravenberch liked Timber's post, which featured a photo of the defender alongside Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister after Arsenal's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Timber attached a celebratory caption to the photo. "Proud of the team! Enjoy this win, Gunners", he wrote. Gravenberch's interaction did not go unnoticed. A number of Liverpool fans vented their anger, with one user even demanding disciplinary action against the player, before the like was later deleted.

Gravenberch and Timber go back a long way. The pair played together at Ajax Amsterdam and now share international duty with the Netherlands, which explains the personal bond between them despite lining up for rival clubs in England.

For Liverpool, the timing could hardly have been worse. They lost at home to Arsenal, a first defeat to the Gunners on their own patch in 14 years, and dropped to fifth in the table on 15 points after just four wins in their opening nine matches.

The attacking numbers only fuelled the criticism. Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target despite fielding a high-cost front three of Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak. Germany's Kai Havertz scored Arsenal's only goal of the match.

Gravenberch himself sat out the entire 90 minutes on the bench. The coach preferred young Tony Neoni alongside Mac Allister in midfield, even though the Netherlands international had started seven matches this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, made their win count by leapfrogging Manchester City to go top of the Premier League. The pressure is now mounting on Liverpool and coach Andoni Iraola, with results sliding and the conduct of some players stirring controversy among the fans.