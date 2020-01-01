Cavani strike pushes Ighalo further into Man United shadows

Despite the Nigerian’s encouraging performances last term, he’s drifting into irrelevance at Old Trafford

Things are back on the up again at following Saturday’s 3-1 victory against at Goodison Park, as they bounced back from a goal down to put a miserable week behind them.

The Red Devils headed into this one on the back of consecutive defeats—against and —with two performances to match the underwhelming scorelines.

Against , at least early on, it looked like it would be a similar story, before Bruno Fernandes turned on the class and Edinson Cavani netted a late third to alleviate the pressure—for now at least—on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cavani’s strike will fuel optimism at Old Trafford, but it also threatens to shunt Odion Ighalo further into obscurity at the club.

The international moved to United at the start of the year, on a loan move from , where he’d enjoyed an enviable scoring record after departing .

He may not have been United’s first choice, and he wasn’t the kind of glamour signing to get the pulses racing, but as short-term fixes go—particularly with the club’s injury concerns at the time and the Red Devils competing on multiple fronts—it was a move that made sense.

Initially, things worked out well, with Ighalo engendering much goodwill when he revealed—seemingly with striking authenticity—that United had been close to his heart since his youth.

Easing the pressure on the side as they competed on multiple fronts, Ighalo became the go-to man for the cup competitions; he scored at will in both the and the .

He even equalled a United record that had stood for 95 years when he bagged against following the resumption of action after the coronavirus suspension, becoming the first player since Jimmy Hanson in 1925 to score in his first four competitive starts for the club.

It almost didn’t matter that he was barely playing in the Premier League, and not scoring when he did.

Will we look back on that goal in the future and say that that was as good as it ever got for Ighalo at Old Trafford?

Certainly, while United responded strongly during Project Restart, the Covid-19 delay and subsequent resuming of action didn’t work in his favour.

First of all, Marcus Rashford returned from injury, then Mason Greenwood proved that he could be a difference-maker in the Premier League, United were knocked out of the FA Cup, and the decision was taken to play the Europa League after the conclusion of the Prem season.

Suddenly, almost all of the reasons why Ighalo was brought to the North-West had disappeared. He was way down the pecking order already before Cavani was recruited on a free transfer before the transfer window closed.

Here was another veteran—older than Ighalo no less—with a greater pedigree in the game; more success, more silverware, and destined for more playing time at Old Trafford than his new teammate.

Since October 24, Cavani has played 93 minutes across all competitions for United, Ighalo has played zero during that period, and not taken to the field for the heavyweights since the 3-0 victory over & Hove Albion in the in September.

While Ighalo, on one hand, has something of a track record in English football—an advantage he holds over Cavani—any concerns about the South American’s ability to cut it in the Prem were dispelled when he netted late against Everton.

He’d previously gone close against , and when he scored against Everton became the oldest player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic—also once of this parish—to bag his first top flight goal.

Cavani may have endured a tough season in in 2019-20, as he scored just four, but he bagged 100 league goals alone across the previous four seasons, and is clearly a quality addition to the squad.

But where does his arrival leave Ighalo?

Having extended his loan deal at Old Trafford until the start of 2021, the Nigeria forward isn’t set to leave any time soon, even though there were some feint rumours of an exit during the offseason.

Instead, barring injury to one—or even two—of his striking rivals, the attacker appears primed to sit out the remainder of his United career on the substitutes bench (at best).

It’s set to be a disappointing conclusion to Ighalo’s time at Old Trafford, as while things didn’t begin particularly auspiciously, he overcame the initial scepticism with his goals and attitude, and has certainly deserved more opportunity to build on his encouraging goals-to-minutes ratio.