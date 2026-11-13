Just as everyone waited for the second half to resume, the Taieb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax descended into genuine chaos. Hassine Jenaiah, vice-president of the Tunisian Football Federation, clashed fiercely with one of the officials in the Libyan national team delegation. Mobile phone cameras captured the shocking scene, which spread across social media within minutes.

The crisis began when Jenaiah, described as the number one man in the Tunisian Football Federation, protested to Moroccan referee Hamza El Fariq as the players returned to the pitch for the second half.

Only seconds passed before one of the Libyan officials joined the argument. The verbal row turned physical, the two men shoving each other as players, technical staff and fans looked on in astonishment.

Circulating footage showed moments of shoving and insults between the two parties. Security and stewards moved in quickly to separate them and restore calm, allowing the referee to resume a match after a stoppage that raised plenty of controversy about what had unfolded behind the scenes.

Next matches LIB Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 TUN

This clash cast a heavy shadow over an atmosphere already thick with tension, given the stakes in the race to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals. The incident topped every headline, eclipsing the result itself.

On the pitch, Libya claimed a precious 2-0 win over their Tunisian hosts in the third round of qualifying. The result revived their hopes of reaching the finals for the first time in 15 years, a historic achievement if they pull it off.

Libya, the "Knights of the Mediterranean", arrived with just one point from a defeat and a draw. They played with real courage and returned from Sfax with all three points, backed by an organised performance and a high fighting spirit.

The first goal came in the dying minutes of the first half. Azzou El Mrimi won a penalty following a grave error from Ali Maaloul, and Ali Youssef converted it to send Libya in a goal to the good at the break.

After the interval, Tunisia threw everyone forward in search of an equaliser but left huge gaps behind them. Libya exploited them cleverly. Hamdou Elhouni led a quick counter-attack, collected a well-placed pass from Saif Jaddour and fired powerfully past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to settle the match for the Knights of the Mediterranean.

The win lifted Libya to 4 points from 3 matches, topping the group on goal difference over Uganda, who have played only two. Tunisia stayed frozen on two points in fourth and last place, having drawn twice and lost once in their first three games despite hosting all of them. Their path to the finals now looks seriously complicated.

Between Libyan joy at a historic win and Tunisian shock at defeat on home soil, the clash remains the image nobody will forget from this night. Attention now turns to the coming hours, and the decisions and sanctions that may follow an incident that marred one of the most important matches of the African qualifiers.