Cathline pushes Willem II deeper into the mire with fine brace for FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht claimed their second win of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie season on Sunday, beating Willem II 3-1. Yoann Cathline scored two fine goals, while Willem II remain without a victory after eight rounds.

The home side dominated the first half, with Cathline and Arthur Zagré particularly lively. Willem II concentrated on defending and were glad to reach half-time at 0-0.

A few minutes after the restart, Cathline cut inside and fired into the right-hand corner to break the deadlock. The goal brought huge relief at De Galgenwaard, where the crowd have had little to cheer about this season.

Feyenoord loanee Jaden Slory quickly wiped out Utrecht's lead, finding the bottom-left corner after an hour. Concerns then grew for Zagré, who had been injured and whom Anthony Correia also took off.

With time running out in rainy Utrecht, the home fans grew increasingly restless. Cathline settled their nerves with a thunderous strike into the top-left corner with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Willem II went all out to avoid another defeat. Devin Haen tried his luck with a header, but a defender blocked the forward's effort. Utrecht's second win of the campaign was drawing closer.

Correia's side held firm, and substitute Ángel Alarcón scored to put them in touch with the Eredivisie mid-table pack. Willem II sit bottom after six defeats in their first eight matches. Concern is mounting in Tilburg.