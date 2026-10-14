Cassano: Mourinho loves talking more than football, and Vinicius is not a star

Antonio Cassano has opened fire on Jose Mourinho, with the former Real Madrid man tearing into the Portuguese's coaching style and his approach to managing games, before springing a surprise over the comparison between Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Speaking at length to Spanish newspaper "AS", Cassano tackled his Real Madrid days with his usual bluntness, dredging up memories of lining up alongside some of the biggest stars the game has produced. He also aimed sharp criticism at Mourinho, branding his philosophy outdated, and reckons Real Madrid have a big chance of beating Roma on Wednesday night in the Champions League.





Cassano attacks Mourinho: he does not love football

Cassano didn't hold back. Real Madrid, for all their history and strength, should never have hired Mourinho in his view, and he says he cannot fathom why president Florentino Perez picked the Portuguese to lead the team.

The former Italy star reckons Mourinho cares more about talking than playing football, adding that the Portuguese is no longer the coach he once was, and that his footballing philosophy went out of date roughly ten years ago.

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Trophy counts don't interest him. What matters, Cassano says, is the performance a team produces on the pitch, and he argues Mourinho's career has left behind controversy and rows with others rather than any great footballing legacy.

A comparison with Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini followed, with Cassano insisting the Italian plays better football. He went as far as to say Real Madrid could have won 10-0 had Gasperini been in charge of them instead of Mourinho.

Flick's Barcelona a model for getting ahead of Real Madrid

Real Madrid hold the advantage in squad strength, Cassano believes, but he still expects a difficult match against Roma. He puts their chances of winning at 80%.

His gripe is with the way Real Madrid lean on the brilliance of their stars to settle games. They shouldn't be dropping back and waiting for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham or Vinicius to dig them out, he explained.

Barcelona under Hansi Flick got the opposite treatment. Cassano praised the German for building a team with a clear identity, one that attacks and asks every player to make the difference. That, he believes, is the model Real Madrid need to learn from.

Cassano plays down Vinicius and picks Rodrygo

Vinicius Junior came in for the sharpest words of all. Cassano insists he doesn't see the Brazilian as the star some make him out to be, for all his ability to score goals and swing the odd game.

The former Italy star said he cannot work out why Vinicius gets more attention than team-mate Rodrygo, stressing that he prefers the latter and rates his potential higher when he's in peak physical condition.

Rodrygo deserves to start ahead of Vinicius if he's physically ready, Cassano added, insisting he admires him greatly and is looking forward to his return. That puts him in direct opposition to one of Real Madrid's biggest stars.

Messi the best in history: Ronaldo the Phenomenon better than Cristiano

Real Madrid weren't the only subject on the agenda. Cassano moved on to the best players he has seen in his career, insisting Lionel Messi is superior to everyone and that he doesn't see another player capable of reaching that level.

Messi, in his words, is an exceptional phenomenon in the history of football. Cassano also had kind words for Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Rodrygo, but stressed that the Argentine remains in a category of his own, and he doesn't expect anyone like him to emerge in the future.

He also dug out his memories of Ronaldo Nazario, the Brazilian known as "the Phenomenon", describing him as one of the greatest strikers he has ever seen. Injuries, he noted, deprived him of reaching even higher levels during his career.

Then came the kicker. Cassano insisted Ronaldo the Phenomenon is superior to Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing the Portuguese doesn't reach half the level the Brazilian striker produced at his best.

"I should have gone to prison": Cassano admits wasting his talent

In one of the most candid moments of the interview, Cassano admitted he wasted a golden opportunity at Real Madrid through sheer indiscipline, paying too little attention to training and to keeping himself fit.

Laughing, the former player said he should have gone to prison for his behaviour in Madrid. He preferred eating and going out to turning up for training sessions, and he piled on around 10 kilograms.

He had great talent, Cassano added, but not the will to develop it. He admits he wasn't prepared to make sacrifices or put in the effort needed to reach his best level.

Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo the Phenomenon and Guti all feature in the Italian's recollections of his Real Madrid dressing room. He was lucky to play alongside them, he insists, but not mature enough to make the most of that opportunity.

Cassano apologises to Capello and reveals his favourite club

Fabio Capello came up next, the coach who managed him at Roma and Real Madrid. Cassano admits he didn't treat him properly back then, despite holding him in high regard today.

Capello preferred players who committed to training and looked after their health, he explained, while he himself was heading in the opposite direction. The Italian coach remains the most important figure in his football career, and the pair are on good terms now.

Which club is closest to his heart? Sampdoria, Cassano says, explaining that his time there revived his football career and also led him to his wife, who gave him two children, before he settled in Genoa.

He could have achieved more and he knows it. Even so, Cassano insists he isn't a prisoner of regret, noting that he played for Roma, the Italian national team and Real Madrid, the club he describes as the greatest in the history of football. What he achieved remains enough for him, for all the opportunities his behaviour cost him.



