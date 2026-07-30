‘Casper Tengstedt could already be on his way out of Feyenoord, but there is one major obstacle’

Casper Tengstedt has emerged as a target for Seattle Sounders FC. American journalist Niko Moreno, who closely follows the MLS club, has reported that on X. MLS rules could yet keep the forward at Feyenoord for the time being.

Right now, Seattle Sounders do not have room in their squad for a so-called Designated Player. MLS clubs can register a maximum of three players whose salary and transfer fee sit above the budget.

Those salary and transfer fee figures must fit exactly within MLS's strict rules. It also remains unclear whether Seattle can reach an agreement with Feyenoord for the Danish striker.

Feyenoord signed Tengstedt from Benfica last summer for six million euros. His first year at De Kuip was not an outright success, partly because Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda was already there.

Tengstedt is under contract at Feyenoord until the summer of 2029. It is not known how he feels about a move to Seattle Sounders, who sit eighth in the MLS Western Conference.

Feyenoord may also be reluctant to sell him again so soon. Ueda could still earn a move to a top European league in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.