Case and assault: details of Ivan Toney's detention and trial in London!

Saudi club Al-Ahli were dealt a surprise blow ahead of the new season. British authorities have formally charged the club's English striker Ivan Toney over an assault incident inside a nightclub in the capital, London.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", Toney, 30, faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 24 September.









The incident dates back to 6 December, when an alleged assault took place inside a nightclub on Wardour Street in the Soho district of the British capital.

Police arrested Toney on 7 December, then released him on bail while their investigations continued.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they formally charged Toney on 31 July, after part of the investigation into the incident had concluded. No final verdict has been issued in the case, and the player remains innocent of the charge until proven guilty before the courts.

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Toney is currently serving his spell with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, having left English football in 2024. That followed a long career in which he shone at Brentford, scoring 72 goals in 141 matches and driving the team's rise to the Premier League.

The English striker also broke into his country's national team in recent years. He featured for England at the 2026 World Cup before returning to Al-Ahli in preparation for the new Roshn Saudi Pro League season.

Timing could hardly be more sensitive. The new Saudi league season begins on 13 August, while Toney appears before the court next September, coinciding with the international break. Everything now hangs on the outcome of the judicial proceedings and the response of Al-Ahli and the English Football Association to the latest developments.