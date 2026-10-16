Carvajal recounts the inside story of his move to Getafe and his stance on facing Real Madrid

Spanish full-back Dani Carvajal has expressed his great happiness about his first days at Getafe, speaking as he was officially presented on Friday as the club's latest signing.

Carvajal walked away from Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of last season and had been without a club since. He told Friday's press conference that offers had come in from sides with the money to compete in the Champions League.

Lifting the lid on how the move came together, Carvajal said, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca": "The first thing I want to say is that I am very happy to be here today, and I am grateful to the board and the president for this offer. I think the feeling was mutual, and that is why I am here as a Getafe player."

The player explained his position after his Real Madrid contract ended, adding: "My idea was to look for a change of scenery, to go to a more unusual country or to other leagues to have new experiences, but the ideal conditions were not there. In the end, my life is football, I am passionate about this sport and driven to compete and take part, especially after two years of injuries during which I was unable to achieve the consistency I wanted."

Why Getafe? The Spain full-back was clear: "When the offer came, it met all the requirements that my family and I were looking for, so it was a very easy decision. As for the release clause, the idea is to stay for the whole season, and we do not have the option of leaving in the winter unless someone pays 50 million."

Getting it over the line took work. "It was a week full of negotiations and assessing the options for completing the deal," he explained. "It did not depend only on me and the club, there was also the league's salary cap, a factor that made the situation a little more complicated, but we resolved it and we are happy."

A reunion with Real Madrid is not on his mind just yet. "In truth, all I imagine is that the coach plays me on Monday and that I play again," he added. "That is what is on my mind now and I will not worry about things that may happen in the future. I want to play and I am desperate to be out on the pitch. I know it sounds like a cliche, but it is true."

Bigger offers were on the table and Carvajal turned them down, explaining: "I received offers from major European clubs to play in the Champions League, but today, at 34 years old, the priority remains my wife and my children, and this project motivated me a great deal."

On what he can add to the team, he said: "I do not like to define myself or say how I can help. I prefer to leave it to the coach to ask me and for me to follow his instructions. But with the young players, I would like to play the role of the veteran, the experienced player, and to try to help them, because there are players with very good qualities that can be made the most of."

Spain won the last World Cup without him in the squad, and he watched it unfold from the outside, stressing: "I lived the experience like any other fan. Everyone knows what this country means to me and what it means to wear the national team shirt. The moment I am not called up, that is it, but I would never refuse to wear the national team shirt again."

His final word went to the Bernabeu goodbye and what comes next: "I think that chapter was closed last May when I had that incredible farewell. I would like to thank all the fans. It was one of the happiest days of my life because I saw the appreciation that the Santiago Bernabeu gave me. As for now, I have no doubts, they have welcomed me here with open arms, and the only aim is to help and secure our position in the league, and why not dream of bigger goals in both the Cup and the Europa Conference League."