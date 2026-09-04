Carrick hits back strongly at the criticism: we have become stronger than last season

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United manager, has expressed his delight at his club's business during the summer transfer window, insisting the board squeezed every last penny from the money on the table.

United splashed roughly 150 million pounds to rebuild their midfield, landing the trio of Andre Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

Rivals Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool each spent at least 100 million pounds on a single player.

Carrick could not be happier with his current squad, and he singled out the men who pulled the strings: chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox made the most of the budget available.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Carrick said: "We went into the transfer window with the desire to come out with a stronger squad than the one we had last season, and we have already added strength to the group."

On the club's financial approach, Carrick added: "I think we have done a very good job in that respect. The financial situation is what it is in terms of what we can work with and what we are trying to achieve to the maximum."

The Manchester United manager continued: "Looking at what we spent, I think we made the most of what was possible without any doubt, and that is why I am very happy."

Not everyone shared his mood. Some fans rounded on United for failing to sign a new left-back before the window shut on Tuesday.



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United enquired about a move for Rayan Ait-Nouri, but the deal fell through, leaving Carrick to lean on Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the squad, at least for the first half of the season.

Asked about that failure, Carrick said: "You can always assess things, and there are other things you can do or could have done, and perhaps they could have been achieved."

The Red Devils boss explained: "Some options become available and others do not, and that is part of developing the group and continually trying to progress. There is no completely perfect squad, and you always have to look for ways to adapt."

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee drew late interest from Everton on Tuesday, but the window closed with him still at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old is yet to play a single minute this season. Carrick, though, expects him to carry an important role over the campaign.

On Zirkzee's situation, Carrick said: "Zirkzee is an important player."

He went on: "Again, it is about the team, the squad, the depth and the whole season. Joshua is happy here, and my relationship with him is very good."

Carrick added: "What the player wants is to play more minutes than he has had, and that is a positive thing that enhances healthy competition for places. We have many matches coming up, even over the next two weeks."

He concluded: "Zirkzee has the ability to produce very high levels, and I have seen that for myself and I know what he can do, and I look forward to seeing him produce that more regularly with us."