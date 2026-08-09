Jamie Carragher has taken aim at Ronald Araujo, with the Liverpool legend insisting the deal to bring the Uruguayan defender to Anfield raises plenty of question marks despite its sporting and economic logic.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Carragher accepts the move has its upsides and downsides, particularly given Liverpool's need to reinforce their backline. "Look, it's a mix of the best and the worst, isn't it?" he said.

The squad situation demands it. A defence battered by a string of blows has been left with Virgil van Dijk as the only experienced option fully available, following Ibrahima Konate's departure and the physical problems throughout the line. Araujo arrives to fill an obvious gap.

Carragher had no doubts about the Uruguayan's qualities. "Araujo is a physical monster, aggressive, and he can play at centre-back or right-back, and he also has experience at the highest level. He was captain of Barcelona and played in big matches," he insisted.

The former England international also reckons the structure of the deal suits Liverpool. A loan slashes the risk, letting the club watch how the player copes with the pace of the Premier League and Iraola's demands across a full season before committing to a permanent transfer.

"The loan is low-risk," Carragher said. "You test him for a year, and you see whether he will adapt to Iraola, and if he succeeds, you buy him. That part makes sense. He fills a gap without blowing up the budget."

That, though, is where the positives run out. Carragher's reservations surface the moment he turns to the player's level.

His main worry has nothing to do with Araujo's physical gifts. It comes down to certain tactical and mental sides of his game.

"The enthusiasm is great, he throws himself hard into the challenges, but defending at this level is about making decisions, concentration, and reading the game," the former defender explained.

On exactly those fronts, Carragher believes, Araujo showed plenty of weaknesses across his recent seasons at Barcelona.

"Very often against elite teams he loses his concentration, and gives away naive penalties or gets sent off," he warned. "The Premier League is unforgiving; any lapse and you will be punished."

Consistency and discipline have plagued him too. "Araujo has suffered from problems related to consistency and discipline, and his level has also declined," Carragher stressed.

Liverpool, he argues, went the wrong way. "Liverpool should have signed a more experienced defender instead of choosing a player who was always a substitute for the 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi," he added.

Returning to the same theme, Carragher said: "Arriving here on loan after being told he is not a starter at Barcelona... it seems more like a reaction than a deal for a big star."

A more stable option would have been his preference. "I would have preferred a permanent solution that fits the system in the long term, but let's see him play first, though I'm not excited yet," he explained.