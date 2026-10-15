Carragher attacks Real Madrid after the Roma clash: they will lose the Clasico and the La Liga title

Jamie Carragher has taken aim at Real Madrid despite the thrilling comeback they produced against Roma on Wednesday.

Real turned a 3-1 deficit at the Olimpico into a last-gasp 4-3 win, escaping their first defeat in the Champions League this season in the second round of the league phase.

None of it impressed Carragher, who reckons the team's level swings wildly from one moment to the next.

"It is extremely difficult for any coach to arrive at Real Madrid and maintain his usual style," the Liverpool legend told AS.

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He continued: "He has to improve the performance of the forwards. Mourinho cannot be himself at Real Madrid. Their comebacks in matches are not convincing, and you feel as though everything is collapsing or not going well."

His verdict was blunt: "They are barely holding themselves together. They could well lose to Barcelona and then lose the La Liga title."