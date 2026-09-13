Carnevali: “Transfer market? More could have been done, but I have been at Juventus for three months”

Giovanni Carnevali, Juventus chief executive, spoke to Dazn before the match against Sassuolo: "Thirteen years here are not easily forgotten, it has been a journey not only in sporting terms but also on a human level."





"A goal against his former club, as Spalletti says? The manager is good and likeable, what is needed is to put out a line-up that can score goals. It will be a difficult match, the objective is to win."





"In the market we have tried to build a competitive team, the squad is good but there are many commitments. The strike partnership has great quality, the manager will decide."





"Difficulties in the market? It is not only about time but also the situations, we have reflected on the qualities of some players. I have been at Juventus for three months, more could have been done but we are satisfied."