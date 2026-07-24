Cardinale: "Camarda and Comotto are symbols of AC Milan’s vision, of the future and of our commitment. Priority to players from the youth sector"

AC Milan announced this morning the contract renewals of Francesco Camarda and Christian Camatta. Rossoneri president Gerry Cardinale said:





"Our long-term commitment to renewing the contracts of Camarda and Comotto is fully aligned with the vision I have outlined for the club since becoming its owner.









We will prioritise players who have come through our youth sector, we will support them on their development path and maximise their potential so that they can contribute to the team's success on the pitch.





Both represent the best of AC Milan: our academy and the direction the club intend to follow in future. Wearing the AC Milan shirt must be a privilege. And that is precisely what we want to focus on, making sure we have an organisation capable of developing players who best embody AC Milan's values and what the club will represent in the years to come. Both Camarda and Comotto are the embodiment of what it means to be AC Milan: we play to win and they are winners."