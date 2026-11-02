Cardiac arrest after shocking collision: Spain fears for Tenerife’s Jesus de Miguel

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, with the score at 2-2, hosts Tenerife launched a counter-attack with a long ball from their own half. The pass was aimed at striker de Miguel, who sprinted towards the opposition goal with his eyes on the ball.

Just beyond the halfway line, the 30-year-old's run ended abruptly when he collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had also sprinted towards the ball and tried to clear it as he jumped. Owono saw red immediately, while de Miguel writhed on the ground. An Andorra player reached the injured striker first and, after looking at him, began waving frantically and gesturing towards the touchline.

According to Spanish media reports, de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to hospital, and paramedics resuscitated him. CD Tenerife said de Miguel had been admitted to the Nuestra Senora de Candelaria University Hospital and was in a "stable condition" despite significant injuries to his head and chest.

Players from both teams looked visibly shaken, and some of de Miguel's team-mates had tears in their eyes. After sending off Owono, referee Manuel Perez immediately abandoned the match.

FC Andorra said in a statement: "We want to send Jesus de Miguel all our strength and best wishes after the serious incident he suffered during today's match. We hope he recovers soon."

Throughout the evening, clubs from various Spanish leagues expressed sympathy and sent wishes for a speedy recovery, including record champions Real Madrid, FC Valencia and Rayo Vallecano.