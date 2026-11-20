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Paulo Fonseca has left Olympique Lyon for Sporting Portugal midway through the season. Footage shared by Lyon shows the Portuguese coach telling his players he has decided to accept an offer from Lisbon. Captain Corentin Tolisso made clear he was unhappy with the news.

Fonseca's move to Sporting had looked likely even before he announced his departure. On Sunday 1 November, Lyon beat SCO Angers 2-0, and he was on the touchline for Les Gones for the last time.

Tolisso scored the second goal late on and jumped into Fonseca's arms to celebrate. The coach could not contain his emotions and admitted afterwards that there was concrete interest.

Fonseca told the players of his departure the day after the match. "Life is full of surprises," Fonseca told his squad. "If you had told me a week ago that we would be having this conversation now, it would have been hard to imagine."

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"But just as you receive offers, coaches receive offers too. I’ve had an offer from a club in Portugal. The club of my youth, I should say. I’ve decided to accept the offer."

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"I’m a long way from Portugal," continued the 53-year-old former defender. "I’ve been away from Portugal for eleven years, my children are there, my family is there. It’s impossible for me to turn this down," said Fonseca.

Tolisso then spoke up. "You always say: ‘Don’t give up, don’t give up.’ But today it feels as though you’re the one giving up on us, so it’s hard to accept. But I can understand that you want to leave for that club."

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Lyon were third in Ligue 1 when Fonseca left. They lost their next match 2-0 away to Stade Brest and now sit fifth. Newly appointed coach Carlos Vicens will be on the touchline for the first time against Lille OSC on Saturday.

Fonseca won his first match as Sporting coach on 7 November, beating Moreirense 1-0. The third-placed club from the capital still trail leaders FC Porto by nine points, a gap that prompted Rui Borges's dismissal last month.