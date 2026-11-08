Bayern Munich are plotting a move for one of Liverpool's brightest youngsters in the coming months, according to a report on Sunday.

Spanish outlet "Mundo Deportivo" claim that Rio Ngumoha (18) has slipped down the pecking order under coach Andoni Iraola, despite making the most of his minutes on the pitch.

The teenager has featured in 14 matches across all competitions this season, racking up 642 minutes and two assists.

His contract at Anfield runs until June 2028. Talks over an extension are ongoing, yet the two sides look a long way from striking a deal.

British newspaper the "Telegraph" revealed earlier that the German giants are keen to land Ngumoha for 60 million pounds. Bayern ran into a firm response, with Liverpool insisting on their commitment to the player and refusing to let him leave.

Even so, Bayern want another crack at it, hoping to capitalise on the breakdown in negotiations between the youngster and Liverpool.