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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Cancelo on the bench: Flick announces Barcelona line-up for Levante clash

H. Flick
J. Cancelo
Barcelona
Levante
H. Abdelkarim
LaLiga
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Egypt

What is Hamza Abdel Karim's position?

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named his side to face Levante today, Sunday, in the fifth round of La Liga.

Up front, Flick has gone with a trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon. That leaves Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim and Brazilian team-mate Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Barcelona's full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Midfield: Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Rodri.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

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