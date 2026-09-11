Henry had Arsenal's next Champions League opponents firmly in mind when he said it. The Gunners opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to SSC Napoli. Now they face reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The former striker said PSG's extreme intensity had particularly impressed him and he views the French champions as very difficult to beat. "Do you see how PSG press? It's unplayable," Henry explained in an interview with The Athletic.

"But Luis Enrique needed a good five to six months to get this team on track. People forget that the players have to be receptive to the coach's work. That is something enormous that is not talked about enough," said Henry. If the players were ready to implement the instructions without resistance, an enormous amount was possible with the right quality.

PSG lost Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe over the years

That progress stands out even more against the backdrop of the upheaval in the squad over recent years. After superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe left in successive transfer windows, many experts predicted the Parisians would decline on the pitch. Instead, the club built a cohesive unit around young players, one that stands out for its purposefulness.

"It is easy to say now that PSG are a good team," Henry continued. "When all those guys left two years ago, everyone thought: Oh my God, how are they going to recover from that? Then they signed Bradley Barcola, then Desire Doue. At that point, you would not have thought these guys would produce what they have produced. But because Enrique is very clear about how he wants to play, they have managed it."

Henry also recalled Ousmane Dembele in this context: "He said: If you do not run at Paris Saint-Germain, you are out. It is as simple as that."

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Thierry Henry names Liverpool as a warning example

To show how unpredictable top-level football can be, the former professional also pointed to developments from the 2025/2026 season. Using Liverpool as his example, he showed how quickly supposed certainties can unravel.

"Everyone said: Liverpool know how to win. I cannot imagine they will not win the title again," Henry recalled. Nevertheless, he said the structure had broken down a short time later for various reasons.

After the Reds won the title under Arne Slot, their performances dipped while a host of new signings arrived. That is why the Frenchman urged patience when assessing title contenders: "That is why, when people ask me: Who is a challenger, who is a title contender? Do you think if this player moves there, they can compete?, then I answer: Hey, you have to wait and see."