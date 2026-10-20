Serhou Guirassy keeps proving his worth in the Champions League, taking his tally to 23 goals in just 31 matches in the competition.

The striker scored both goals in Dortmund's 2-1 win over Azerbaijan's Qarabag on Tuesday evening, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

With that double, the Guinean moved closer to Marco Reus's record as Borussia Dortmund's top scorer in the continental tournament.

According to statistics from "Mister Chip" via X, Guirassy is now the fourth-fastest player to reach this tally in the history of the tournament. Only Erling Haaland, who needed 19 matches, and Filippo Inzaghi and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who both got there in 29 each, did it quicker.

A historic race with the greats

That statistic puts Guirassy ahead of heavyweight names in Champions League history. Mario Gomez needed 33 matches to reach 23 goals, Harry Kane took 35, Karim Benzema 37, Robert Lewandowski 40, Kylian Mbappe 41 and Lionel Messi 42.

Guirassy has also bagged 7 braces in the Champions League since the start of the 2024-2025 season, drawing level with Harry Kane as the player with the most braces in the tournament over that period, according to "Opta".





Reus's record and a distinguished African standing

He is now the second player to pass 20 goals for the German club in the tournament, behind Marco Reus, who holds the record with 24 goals, according to "Squawka".

Look at the African race and Guirassy sits fifth among the all-time Champions League scorers from the continent, with his tally of 23 goals.

Ahead of him stand the legends: Mohamed Salah leads with 50 goals, followed by Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30) and Sadio Mane (27), according to "Stats du Foot".

At 30, Guirassy still has time to overhaul at least Eto'o and Mane and cement his place among those stars. A rate of 23 goals in 31 matches tells you why.



