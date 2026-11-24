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Florian Wirtz has revealed that Jurgen Klopp regularly offers him advice on how to succeed at Liverpool. The German playmaker, who says he is in the best form of his Anfield career, explained that his compatriot "loved his time here" and is passing on what he learned, as the Reds prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

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Klopp passing on Liverpool wisdom

Wirtz has opened up on his conversations with Klopp, revealing the former Reds boss is helping him make his mark at Anfield. Speaking at Liverpool's pre-match press conference in Belgium, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, he said the pair "are speaking always about Liverpool".

"He tells me all the time that he loved his time here, the people love him here and tries to give me some advice to get successful over here as he has shown how it is done," Wirtz said. "It's really good that he knows a lot about this club."

'Small things, more private things'

Wirtz explained that Klopp, who stayed at Liverpool longer than at any other club in his managerial career, offers tips that are personal rather than tactical. "He can give me some good advice. It's always small things. More private things," he said.

"But he is speaking good about the club, the region here, the people, and that helps to hear someone who has experienced it for a long time. It's a good topic to speak about." Klopp spent almost nine years at Anfield, winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

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Best form since Anfield move

Wirtz is now thriving after a difficult first season, and starred in Sunday's 4-0 rout of Manchester United. "I'd probably say I've been in the best form I have been in since I moved to Liverpool," he said, crediting improved physicality and a better understanding of English football.

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He also praised Andoni Iraola, saying: "He is bringing me back in a place where I was maybe two years ago where I played really good football." Iraola, who hailed him after the United win, said Wirtz "understands the game very well".

Brugge test before Merseyside derby

Liverpool travel to Club Brugge on Wednesday level on nine points with the Belgian side, before Sunday's Merseyside derby at Everton.

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"We can't make the mistake of underestimating them," Wirtz warned. "They are a good team, good players, fast wingers so they can always be dangerous."