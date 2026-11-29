Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Luca Campedelli, former Chievo president, has spoken to Corriere della Sera. The club he ran rose from a neighbourhood side to become a Serie A fixture before the capital gains case. The paper's headline reads "The system hammered my Chievo. Afterwards, I tried to take my own life. Now I don't even have a bank account and I give fencing lessons for free". Campedelli looks back on his time in football and his life beyond the game.

How many years did it take to go from Serie C to Serie A?

"Eight."

Until Paluani and Chievo collapsed in parallel...

Advertisement Advertisement

"My dad used to say: 'El balon nol deve magnar el paneton.' In other words, football, Chievo, mustn't cause problems for the company. It didn't. I know some people link the two, but I've explained it in the book Chievo, un delitto perfetto by Fabiana Della Valle and Raffaele Tomelleri: they aren't linked. Paluani wasn't funding Chievo. Chievo didn't bring Paluani down."

Related Topics

What mistake can't you forgive yourself for?

"I underestimated the issue of paying VAT in instalments during Covid. Our tax debt was modest compared with other clubs. But I should have realised it could be a problem for us because we were so small. They had already tried to get rid of us before, back in the Eriberto-Luciano days."

Advertisement

The player with the fake passport?

"He'd arrived under the name Eriberto, had a good season and we'd sold him to Lazio. Then came the bombshell from Brazil, where he was on holiday: he'd admitted his name was Luciano and that he'd come to Italy using the documents of someone three years younger. It was a mess. Lazio, in trouble up to their necks, refused to pay and got away with it. We had bought the player outright through the sealed-bid process and took the hit. I lost the money and also had to give up on signing Didier Drogba, who would later make his breakthrough..."

Advertisement

So what happened?

"The league and the federation had a choice. They abandoned us and saved Lazio. How could they ever have gone against Rome? We were small. Every summer there was a problem... I cared about football and only football. Others were concerned with politics."

Advertisement

How did it all come to a head?

"Over capital gains."

Advertisement

The system by which various clubs "fixed" their accounts by swapping players at exorbitant valuations without any real money changing hands?

"Not 'various' clubs. Lots of them. If we did something wrong, others did worse. Big clubs. Huge sums. We were the scapegoat. The little club to hammer as a warning to everyone."

Advertisement

Is that why you say Chievo were murdered?

"Yes. Whatever you think of those damned capital gains, there's no offence. There are no criteria for judging whether a player is worth one, ten or a hundred. In fact, I was acquitted on that point at trial."

Advertisement

But we're talking about fictitious capital gains.

"Technically, there's no such thing as a fictitious value. There can be an undeclared sale or a false invoice, but not a fictitious value. That's what the rulings say. Juve themselves had to reach an agreement because there was an issue with false disclosures to Consob, if I've understood correctly. They could have been acquitted over the capital gains."

Advertisement

And what about you?

"We were condemned above all by public vilification. I attended the entire trial in Forlì, out of respect for the court. It was tough to be slandered for hours. For six years, from '19 to '25."

Advertisement

You've said you tried to take your own life.

"I almost succeeded. They saved me. Once you cross that line, nothing scares you any more. If you don't manage it, you cling to something. Day by day. Little by little."

Advertisement

And what do you do now?

"It's not as if I can do much. They've confiscated everything they could confiscate. I don't even have a bank account. I try to make myself useful to others. To do what I know how to do. I'm an assistant fencing instructor. I give lessons."