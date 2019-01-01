Cameroon's Eric Choupo-Moting wins first career title with PSG
Cameroon forward Eric Choupo-Moting has secured his first career title on Sunday following PSG's French Ligue 1 triumph.
After back-to-back defeats delayed their title party, Lille's stalemate earlier on Sunday sealed the Parisians' 2018-19 league success, however, Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick later in the day returned the Parc des Princes outfit back to winning ways with their first victory since April 3.
A 3-1 win over Monaco on Sunday evening started the celebrations in the Parc des Princes but Choupo-Moting was not among the 15-man squad called up by Thomas Tuchel.
Choupo-Moting joined PSG from Stoke City last summer and has featured in 28 matches across all competitions with three goals to his credit.
After 33 round of games in the French top-flight this term, the Paris outfit have a 19-point lead above second-placed Lille with 84 points in the bag.
Choupo-Moting will hope to clinch his second title when PSG take on Rennes in the Coupe de France final on April 27.
🔝🏆⚡@PSG_English are Ligue 1 Champions 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣!— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 21, 2019
On the international scene, Choupo-Moting's Cameroon have been drawn in Group F at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
They will begin their title defence campaign with a date against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 before locking horns against Ghana and Benin on June 29 and July 2 respectively.