Cameroon striker Takounda makes cameo debut in Djurgardens win

The youngster came off the bench for her first game in the Swedish women's top-flight as her side made a winning start over Orebro

Alexandra Takounda got three minutes of game time in Djurgardens' 1-0 victory over Orebro at the Stockholms Olympic Stadium in Saturday's 2021 Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

The 20-year-old had arrived in the Swedish capital a few days ago, having completed her one-year transfer deal from Cameroonian Women's Premier League outfit Eclair started in March.

Just days later, the Cameroon international, who nicked Cameroon's top-flight top-scorer award, netting 32 times in 2018, came on for Hayley Dowd in the 90th minute to make her debut for her new team.

After finishing ninth with just a point above relegation last term, Pierre Fondin's side sought to improve on their status in the 2021 Damallsvenskan campaign, with a fine start against Orebro.

Djurgardens started on a bright note as Daniela Zamora almost opened the scoring for the hosts two minutes after Elli Pikkujamsa missed the chance to put the visitors in front in the eighth minute.

However, the breakthrough came for Fondin's team in the 16th minute when Sara Olai found a way past the visitors' defence before putting the ball beyond goalkeeper Tove Enblom.

After the break, Orebro gained a boost when Djurgardens' Olai was sent off in the 71st minute but the hosts held onto their nerves in preserving their slim lead to ensure a winning start to the season.

Takounda's debut for the Stockholm-based outfit means the Indomitable Lionesses star has finally launched her professional career in the Swedish top-flight, since leaving Cameroon's Eclair.

Besides Takounda, South Africa's Linda Motlhalo was in action for 75 minutes, while Ghana's Portia Boakye played the entirety of the encounter to ensure Djurgardens' triumphed at home.

As it stands, the result puts them temporarily at the top of the Damallsvenskan table with three points from the first game, pending the outcome of the opening round fixtures on Sunday.

Takounda will hope for an impactful starting debut when Djurgardens take on Kristianstad in their next Damallsvenskan fixture on April 24.