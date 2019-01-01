Cameroon striker Nchout donates bonus to Bafoussam landslide victims after Cote d'ivoire win

The Indomitable Lionesses qualified for the final round of the African Women's Olympic qualifiers thanks to the Valerenga star

forward Ajara Nchout donated her winning bonus worth one million CFA (about $ 1,700) to landslide victims of Bafoussam following Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Cote d'Ivoire.

Nearly 42 people died, including more than two dozen children, in the Central African nation after heavy rains caused a landslide in the town, about 300km away from the capital, Yaounde.

Goals from Charlene Meyong and Nchout helped the Indomitable Lionesses overcame Clementine Toure's side despite Rebecca Amon's strike at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

The victory over the Ivorians powered Alain Djuemba's team into the final round of the qualifying series as they inched closer to making a return to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after missing Rio 2016.

And the Valerenga star, who provided an assist before netting the winner from the penalty spot, condoled with the family of the victims of the incident, who were mourned nationwide on November 9.

"We played against Côte d’Ivoire while thinking of you. That this victory and this bonus may bring you a bit of balm in your heart," Nchout wrote on her official Twitter account.

MA PRIME DE VICTOIRE POUR MES FRERES DE NGOUATCHE.



Nous avons joué face à la côte d'Ivoire en pensant à vous. Que cette victoire et cette prime puisse vous apporter un peu de baume au coeur.#AJ3#Welovecameroon pic.twitter.com/CavopEtpZ7 — Njoya Ajara (@AjaraNjoya) November 13, 2019

Following the victory, the 25-year-old is expected to reunite with her Valerenga side ahead of Saturday's crucial final match of the season against Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar.

Nchout and her second-placed Valerenga teammates required a final-day victory at Arna Idrettspark to secure their maiden qualification ticket for the Uefa Women's next season.