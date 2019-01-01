Cameroon sack coach Seedorf following Afcon exit

The Indomitable Lions have parted ways with their head coach after an unacceptable exit against Nigeria

have sacked coach Clarence Seedorf, the Cameroonian Football Federation has announced.

The Indomitable Lions had a disappointing outing at 2019 where they were dumped out by in the round of 16.

🇨🇲 @fecafoot announce that coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert have been relieved of their duties, following the Indomitable Lions' exit during the #AFCON2019 Round of 16.



They had taken over the roles in August 2018. pic.twitter.com/TDALOus8qa — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 16, 2019

Seedorf’s position was already under scrutiny beforehand, but the country’s Afcon exit – having failed to defend their title - appears to have been the final straw.

And Cameroon football’s hierarchy had not option that to show him and assistant Patrick Kluivert the exit door after 11 months in charge.

"After consulting the Fecafoot Executive Committee and the Ministry of Sports and Education, in the wake of the premature elimination of Cameroon senior male national team from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Cameroon Football Federation, in conformity with the stipulations of the resolutive condition of their respective employment contracts, has decided to terminate the duties of coach Clarence Clyde Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Stephan Kluivert with immediate effect," a statement signed by Fecafoot president Seidou Mbombo Njoya read.

This decision came a day after Sports and Education Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called for his dismissal on live television over "Failures and inadequacies of technical supervision, as well as his inability to maintain discipline in the team, largely accounted for the failure of the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Afcon, and these contradict the contract he signed on August 10, 2018".

Seedorf's future had been a topic of discussion before team’s departure for following his preference to work from outside Cameroon and only visit the country for a few days (for matches).

There were reports about a fallout with assistant coach and compatriot Patrick Kluivert. Also, he was accused by Russian-based midfielder Petrus Boumal of unfairness in his squad selection for the competition.

During his reign as head coach, the Dutchman boast of three wins, four draws and three defeats.