Cameroon clubs take Caf to court over 2019 Afcon decision

The stripping of 2019 Afcom rights have resulted in Cameroon taking the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Association of Armature Clubs in Cameroon (Acfac) has taken Caf to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the Afcon hosting rights.

The 2019 Afcon rights were stripped from Cameroon over ill-preparedness, leaving South Africa and Egypt as the late bidders to stage the tournament.

But the west African took up the matter with Cas, protesting losing the right to organize the tournament.

"We have two cases at Cas, first is over Caf's decision to increase the participating countries from 16 to 24 and a second to contest the decision to strip Cameroon of hosting rights," Acfac was quoted as having written to Cas by BBC Sport.

“Things were going to be difficult for Cameroon. Caf should shoulder the blame and this is why we have decided to take legal action against Caf.

"We are viable as hosts. We are five months away and a lot of things can change.”

Cameroon were initially handed the right to host a 16-team tournament before Caf increased the capacity to 24 teams.