Camavinga & Saliba make France's Olympic squad as Mbappe is left out

Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin included alongside exciting youngsters for delayed Games in Tokyo

Eduardo Camavinga and William Saliba have been included in France's squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out.

Other notable names to make the cut include Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, with experience being mixed with youth.

Three players over the age of 23 are allowed in any selection, with most nations looking to make some marquee selections when making up their numbers.

Who has made the France squad?

Highly-rated defender Saliba has not enjoyed the best of times since making a big-money move to Arsenal, as he waits on a competitive debut for the Gunners.

That may never come, with transfer talk doing the rounds again this summer, but he will be going in pursuit of gold medal glory.

Rennes starlet Camavinga, another those to be seeing his club future called into question, is expected to catch the eye in Asia this summer.

Gignac, who plies his trade in Mexico with Tigres, provides a prolific presence up front and has 36 senior caps to his name.

His club colleague, former Marseille and Newcastle star Thauvin, is another full international who has appeared for Les Bleus on 10 occasions.

Les 1️⃣8️⃣ joueurs (et un réserviste) retenus par Sylvain Ripoll pour participer aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo, qui se tiendront du 21 juillet au 7 août 2021 🇫🇷



Sous réserve de la validation de la Commission Consultative de Sélections Olympiques du CNOSF pic.twitter.com/avUnPANUSm — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 25, 2021

Why isn't Mbappe included?

A man currently starring for France at Euro 2020, as he seeks to add to the World Cup winners' medal he has already collected, had expressed willingness to make the Olympic squad.

A door was left open for him to make that cut, with the PSG forward still only 22 years of age, but he will not be forced to add to a stacked schedule.

With Didier Deschamps' side making the last-16 of the European Championship and expected to go even deeper into the tournament, Mbappe will require some sort of break this summer.

His club side will be eager to see him get a rest as well, with the decision being made not to select him on this occasion.

The Tokyo Olympics, which had been due to take place in the summer of 2020, are due to begin on July 23.

