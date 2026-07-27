Matthias Jaissle's future at Al-Ahli has entered a new phase. After months of uncertainty and speculation, the coming days could finally deliver the long-awaited verdict on whether the German coach stays or goes, with the management keen to settle the matter before the new season kicks off.

Jaissle's contract has been one of the thorniest files inside Al-Ahli since last season ended. The sticking point isn't salary. It's the contractual clauses, chief among them the penalty conditions, which the coach feels fail to strike a balance between the two parties. The management, meanwhile, holds firm to protect the club's rights.

A delegation from the executive management tried to use the pre-season camp in Portugal to reach an agreement with Jaissle. He refused to negotiate. He preferred to put talk of his future on ice until the preparation period had wrapped up, so as not to distract himself or the players.

That stance doesn't slam the door on a renewal, according to sources cited by media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy. Quite the opposite. Jaissle has agreed to sit down with the executive management once the team returns to Jeddah, handing Al-Ahli a fresh glimmer of hope to revive the talks and land a deal that suits everyone.

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Both sides have plenty riding on the meeting. The management wants to keep hold of the coach who dragged the team back onto continental podiums, while Jaissle wants a contract that offers stability and total faith in the project, free of any clauses that might tie his hands down the line.

Bring the two viewpoints closer and Al-Ahli lock in early technical stability before the season starts. Fail, and the prospect of Jaissle walking away could surge back to the fore, especially with European interest in his services on the rise. That makes the next few days decisive for the future of one of the most important coaches in the Saudi Roshn League.

Several European clubs have been linked with Jaissle since last season ended, in the wake of his second consecutive AFC Champions League Elite title.