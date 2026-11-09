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Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta FalconsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Called the police: Pérez jokes with a Barcelona fan at the Bernabéu

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Spain

Florentino Pérez cannot believe an American fan's answer

Perhaps Florentino Pérez did not expect to bump into a Barcelona fan when he approached a supporter at the Santiago Bernabéu during the American football clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the Tribuna website, the Real Madrid president stopped to chat with an American woman and asked whether she backed the Royal Club.

Her answer caught him off guard. She was a Barcelona fan.

Pérez burst out laughing and played along, calling out: "You're a Barcelona fan? Police! Come over here."

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Marca's camera captured the exchange, and the clip raced around social media within minutes. The woman had handed Pérez the perfect set-up, and he was never going to pass it up.

You don't often see a Barcelona fan grilled by the Real Madrid president inside the Santiago Bernabéu.

Pérez had turned up to watch the Bengals take on the Falcons, the second regular-season NFL match staged in Spain.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati ran out 34-17 winners.

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