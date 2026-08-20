They stayed up until the early hours to follow a match in Italy, memorised the names of the stars and clubs, and argued over results as if they belonged to their own city's teams. This is how the love of the Italian league began among generations of fans in Saudi Arabia, before it grew over the years into a firmly established part of football culture in the Kingdom.

A new documentary film, "Calcio: A Saudi Passion", presented by stc tv in cooperation with Footballco, documents this journey. It began in front of television screens and continued as technology developed, digital platforms emerged and fan associations formed, until the passion for Calcio reached Saudi stadiums.

Running for around 20 minutes, the film looks back to the years when watching Italian league matches demanded a great deal of waiting and searching. Fans would note the kick-off time and prepare to stay up for their favourite team.

Time changed everything. The relationship went beyond following matches, and every fan came to have a club he defended, friends who shared his allegiance, and special rituals repeated with every round of Calcio.

5 cities that sum up the story



The film moves between Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Rome and Milan, telling one story from different angles.

In Saudi Arabia, the camera meets fans who lived through the beginnings of this passion. In Italy it returns to the home of the clubs and the championship that created this relationship.

Across thousands of kilometres, the journey reveals how the love of Calcio travelled, then settled in the hearts of Saudi fans who preserved it for years and passed it on to their children.

Voices tied to the memory of Calcio



The film recalls the Italian league through names that Arab audiences came to associate with the competition.

Hisham Al-Khalsi, one of the most famous presenters of Calcio programmes in the Arab world, remembers the period when television programmes introduced the stars and clubs of the Italian league to the audience.

Commentator Khaled Al-Ghoul talks about the years when his voice was tied to the biggest Calcio matches, while Michele Ciccarese, the commercial and marketing director of the Italian league association, highlights the importance of Saudi Arabia and the region to the present and future of the competition.

Calcio fans in Saudi Arabia get their say too, from the people who founded the associations and took part in the old forums to a new generation who found this passion waiting for them on digital platforms.

From forums to fan associations



The relationship did not stop at following matches.

As the internet spread, forums and chat groups became a meeting place for lovers of Juventus, Milan, Inter and Napoli, before these gatherings moved on to more organised associations.

Over time, matches became an occasion to meet friends, wear club shirts, exchange arguments, celebrate victories and endure defeats with people who share the same allegiance.

Two different generations capture this transformation in the film, comparing the viewing experience of the past with the way fans follow Calcio today.

When Calcio reached Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia's hosting of the Italian Super Cup added a new chapter to this story.

For the first time, many fans could watch the stars and clubs of Calcio on the Kingdom's soil, rather than settle for following them through screens.

Italian flags and shirts filled the stands, and Saudi fans met their counterparts arriving from Italy. A relationship that began from afar became a direct experience inside the stadiums.

This closeness extended to the technical side too, with coaches and players moving from the Italian league to the Saudi league, bringing their footballing experience and ideas to a new challenge.

A bridge between two generations



Technology changed the way fans follow the Italian league, but it did not change how they feel about it.

After years of waiting for kick-off and staying up for the match, fans now reach sports content far more easily through digital streaming.

The film highlights the role of stc tv in connecting the generations. It gives the new fan the chance to follow Calcio with ease, while bringing back for the old fan memories of a different era, when the match was an event he awaited all week.

Between the two experiences, the same story continues.

A passion passed from one generation to another

The film ends on the core idea that ties all these details together: the love of Calcio in Saudi Arabia is no longer merely an interest in a European championship. It has become part of the memory of entire generations.

A father watching the match with his son. Friends disagreeing over their favourite clubs. Children wearing the shirts of clubs whose names they knew before they ever visited the cities.

The way of watching changed, technology developed, and generations changed, but the relationship stayed the same.

"Calcio: A Saudi Passion" tells the story of a love that began behind the screens, then came out into reality, and continued until it became a footballing legacy passed from one generation to another.