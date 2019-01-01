Caf reschedules dates for 2019 Afcon kick-off

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to be hosted by Egypt had been initially scheduled to run from June 15 to July 13

Caf have rescheduled the dates of the 2019 Afcon tournament which will now start two weeks after the initial set plan.

However, the continental football governing body did not give reasons for the Afcon diary change which will see the tournament start on June 21 and conclude on July 19.

Some reports though suggest that the Afcon programme was altered to allow some players recover from the Ramadan fast. "The decision was taken following requests from Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, who want their players to have time to rest after Ramadan," tournament director and former Egypt international Mohamed Fadl was quoted by BBC.

“During its meeting held in Cairo on the 26th of January 2019, Caf Emergency Committee decided to validate the new dates of the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations – Egypt 2019 as requested by the host country in order to start on the 21st of June 2019 until the 19th of July 2019,” Caf said.

“On the other hand please note that the drawing of lots of the Afcon 2019 has been scheduled on the 12th of April 2019 in Cairo Egypt.”

Afcon qualifiers will be concluded at the end of March. Meanwhile, Caf have appointed Moroccan national Hajji Mouad as the organisation's General Coordinator.

Article continues below

Accdoring to Caf, Mouad will be the link between the Caf president and the secretary general of the continental football body.

“With only five months to the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, I have decided to appoint an administrative General Coordinator to have a stronger administration and a better information flow between the political arm and the administration.

"Mouad Hajji’s experience in football and administration will bring the required dynamism to our institution,” Caf President Ahmad said.