Caf President Ahmad Ahmad released from custody

French police have confirmed that the Caf supremo has been set free after being taken in for questioning on Thursday morning

Caf President Ahmad Ahmad has been released from detention after being arrested in on Thursday morning.

The African chief was taken in for questioning after being accused of bribery, corruption and misappropriation of funds costing up to $830,000 after reportedly ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel.

The report claimed he was set to face the anti-corruption agency's Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Crimes (Ocliff).

However, the African continental supremo has since been released, as confirmed in a statement to the press on Caf’s website,

“The President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), questioned in Paris on June 6th by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Offences (Ocliff), was released from police custody without charges."

Prosecutor, Mr Xavier Tarabeux, added that Ahmad "was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery."

The Caf boss was in the European nation to attend the Fifa congress, which brought about Gianni Infantino’s re-election as President of the governing body.