Caf organises workshop for African women's football administrators

16 months after hosting women's football officials, the continent's football body are gearing up for the second workshop

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is set to organise the second workshop for women's football administrators across the continent this month, Goal can exclusively report.

The programme, spearheaded by the Caf women's football department, is scheduled to be held virtually from March 22 to 24, with representatives from member associations in attendance.

This is also happening 16 months after a refresher course held in Cairo, Egypt in November 2019, first involving 21 French-speaking countries before 27 English-speaking nations a week later.

It is also happening a few days after the well-attended two-day Caf women's strategy workshop where foundations were laid for the development of the women's game on the continent.

In a letter to African FAs obtained by Goal, Caf wrote: "We have the pleasure to inform you that Caf is organising a women's football administrators capacity-building online workshop from 22 to 24 March, 2021 for women's football administrators [member association employee responsible for women's football].

"The objective of this is to inform, educate and increase managerial expertise of responsible personnel in women's football administration across all member associations of Caf.

"Caf women's football development department has the pleasure to invite your member association's women's football development administrator to be part of this course."

Goal also understands interested participating member associations are expected to confirm their attendance for the virtual workshop to be held via zoom on or before March 15.

Nigeria was absent from the first-ever Caf women's administrator course in November 2019 following the position vacancy which has since been filled by Amina Sani Zangon Daura last November.