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CAF President Dr Patrice MotsepeYouTube
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

CAF issues its decision on the request to increase the number of teams in the CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League
Premier League
Botola Pro
Egypt
Morocco

Abo Reda submitted the request to the African Confederation

  CAF have reached a verdict on Hany Abo Rida's proposal to increase the number of clubs competing in the CAF Champions League, a request from the Egyptian Football Association president that split opinion across the continent.

Supporters and opponents clashed over a change that would have forced a major reshuffle of the tournament's schedule.

Micky Junior, a journalist specialising in African continental news, said: "Exclusive: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Egyptian Football Association's request to increase the number of clubs taking part in the CAF Champions League for the 2026/27 season."

He continued: "The Egyptian Football Association has officially received CAF's response. More details will be published later."


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