CAF issues its decision on the request to increase the number of teams in the CAF Champions League

CAF have reached a verdict on Hany Abo Rida's proposal to increase the number of clubs competing in the CAF Champions League, a request from the Egyptian Football Association president that split opinion across the continent.

Supporters and opponents clashed over a change that would have forced a major reshuffle of the tournament's schedule.

Micky Junior, a journalist specialising in African continental news, said: "Exclusive: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Egyptian Football Association's request to increase the number of clubs taking part in the CAF Champions League for the 2026/27 season."

He continued: "The Egyptian Football Association has officially received CAF's response. More details will be published later."



