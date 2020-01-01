Caf Confederation Cup wrap: Enyimba, Zanaco, Al Nasr through to Last Eight

Group games were concluded on Sunday with the last batch of quarter-finalists being confirmed

Zanaco squeezed through the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals following a 1-1 away Group C draw with RS Berkane at Stade Municipal de Berkane.

After Alain Traore thrust Berkane ahead as early as two minutes into the game, Zanaco responded through Rodgers Kola five minutes before half-time to conclude the contest in the first half.

It was a vital point for the Zambians against Berkane, who topped the group with just a point ahead.

More teams

More importantly, Zanaco reached the quarter-finals ahead of third-placed Daring Club Motema Pembe, who also have 10 points, the same number as them.

For all their efforts, Motema Pembe’s 1-0 win over Esae counted for nothing as it did not guarantee passage to the next round.

Vinny Kombe’s third-minute goal for Motema Pembe was in vain as they failed to reach the knockout stage.

In Group B, Al Nasr sneaked into the quarter-finals despite losing 2-0 to Horoya in Benghazi.

Boniface Haba and Dramane Nikiema scored in either half for Horoya who finished six points clear at the top of this group.

Al-Nasr went through at the expense of Djoliba who beat 2-0 away in Johannesburg.

Elsewhere, stormed into the Last Eight from Group D following a 5-2 away win at San Pedro.

It was some hard work for Enyimba who had Victor Mbaoma grabbing a brace while Abdulrahman Bashir, Augustine Oladapo and Stanley Dimgba grabbed a goal each for the Nigerians.

Sherif Jimoh and Irie Zan Bi’s first-half goals were not enough for San Pedro, who anchored this group without a win.

Enyimba sailed through just a point behind group leaders Hassania Agadir, who were thumped 3-0 by third-placed AC Paradou.

Group A was already decided with the final round of games to play with Pyramids and Al Masry confirmed quarter-finalists.

Article continues below

But playing for pride, Pyramids edged Nouadhibou 1-0 through Ahmed Ayman Mansour to conform themselves as group leaders.

Al Masry, on the other hand, dropped two points in the 1-1 draw with Enugu in a result that did not affect their progression.

Mahmoud Wadi scored for Al Masry early into the game while Ifeanyi George’s equaliser for Rangers proved insignificant.