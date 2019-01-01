Caf Champions League: Zesco United remain winless after home draw against Zamalek

The Zambian champions remain at the foot of Group A and are yet to taste victory at this stage of the campaign

Zesco United's Caf Group A winless run continued after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against visiting at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Quadri Aladeokun salvaged a point for Zesco United 12 minutes before full-time after Zamalek was thrust ahead by substitute Mostafa Mohamed six minutes earlier.

The Zambian champions remain at the bottom of Group A with two points, having drawn away at Primeiro Agosto and suffered 2-1 home defeat by in their previous two matches.

Visitors Zamalek are still in second position in this group with three points behind leaders , as they blew a chance to reduce the gap between themselves and the Congolese giants, who also dropped points in Friday's draw with Agosto.

It was the first-ever meeting between Zesco and Zamalek in the Caf Champions League group stage and the two sides could not be separated in Ndola.

For all their dominance in the first half, Zesco were plagued by some impotency in front of goal as they wasted six attempts directed at Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal.

Jesse Were, Winston Kalengo and Simon Silwimba all found the Zamalek defence, marshalled by Mahmoud Alaa, unyielding in the opening stanza.

After Mauritian referee Ahmad Heeralall blew his whistle for half-time, the two sides came back still struggling for goals.

But Mohamed then rose from the bench to finish off Mohamed Abdul Shafy’s assist as Zamalek now appeared favourites to steal the afternoon and keep a close chase of Mazembe.

Aladeokun then hit back for Zesco after coming to the end of Mwila Phiri’s feed as the contest remained level.

Zesco will now visit Zamalek on January 10 as TP Mazembe host Agosto the following day when the campaign resumes.