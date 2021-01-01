Caf Champions League Semi-Finals: Kaizer Chiefs to face Wydad Casablanca, Esperance meet Al Ahly
Kaizer Chiefs will take on Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semi-finals after eliminated Simba SC from this season's continental competition.
The South African giants succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Tanzanian champions Simba in the second-leg clash at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday,
However, Chiefs advanced to the last four for the first club's history after winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate having secured an emphatic 4-0 win in the first-leg clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg last weekend.
Wydad secured their place in the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side MC Alger 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.
The other semi-final tie will be between two North African giants Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis after they overcame Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouzidad's respectively in the quarter-finals.
Al Ahly, who are the defending champions, held South African champions Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon
The result saw the Egyptian football powerhouse book their place in the last four after coach Pitso Mosimane masterminded a 3-1 aggregate win over his former Sundowns.
Esperance progressed to the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side CR Belouizdad 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on aggregate in a quarter-final tie.
The two semi-final ties are scheduled to be played next month.
MORE TO FOLLOW...