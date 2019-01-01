Caf Champions League Friday review: Horoya hold Esperance in Conakry, Wydad hammer Mimosas

Anice Badri struck deep into injury time to rescue Esperance from a false start in the Caf Champions League group stages opener away at Horoya on Friday.

Badri connected with an assist by Algerian forward Mohamed Youcef Belaili, to earn the defending champions a 1-1 draw in Conakry.

Ghanaian forward Ocansey Mandela had fired Horoya ahead in the 67th minute off a Brefo Mensah pass as the Guineans looked set to record an important victory against the reigning champions.

But Esperance's reslience saw them salvage an away point right at the death in this Group B opener.

Elsewhere, it was a goal harvest in Rabat as 2017 champions Wydad Casablanca hammered Ivorian visitors Asec Mimosas 5-2 to set their group campaign on the right tonic.

Ismail El-Haddadi opened the floodgates for Wydad with a 16th minute strike before Asec levelled through Wonlo Coulibaly a minute before halftime as they maintained their hopes of at least a point on the road.

But Nigerian forward Michael Babatunde restored the Morrocans advantage again three minutes after the restart off an El-Haddadi feed and Zouheir El-Moutaraji increased the hosts' lead.

Wydad continued on the offensive with Walid El-Karti adding the fourth goal before Mohammed Ounajem set up Aouk Badi for the fifth goal.

Asec attempted to save face with another goal five minutes before time through Salif Bagate but it was too little too late for them.

In another match in Rades on Friday, Algerian side CS Constantine recorded a 1-0 away victory over Club Africain.

Abdenour Belkheir's late goal decided the contest to help Constantine maintain an impressive record of winning all their away matches in this tournament and also having not conceded thus far.

As the match seemed to be heading for a draw and with a minute to go before fulltime, Belkheir struck to separate the two sides.

Constantine have now won all their five Champions League games, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

Meanwhile in the Confederation Cup play-offs, defender Gebril Mohamed Begrmawi scored the all-important goal to help Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi edge Algerian side NA Hussein Dey the first leg match 1-0 in Tunis.