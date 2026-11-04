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Ayyoub Bouaddi Manchester City 2026-27Getty
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

CAF Awards: Bouaddi, Mazza and Hamza compete with the Real Madrid star for the best young player title

H. Abdelkarim
A. Bouaddi
I. Maza
A. Ouazane
Y. Diomande
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
Côte d’Ivoire
Spain
England

A fiery battle

CAF have revealed the nominees for Africa's Young Player of the Year award for 2026, and four Arab players have made the cut. Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, the Manchester City star, leads the charge.

Joining Bouaddi are Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim of Barcelona, Morocco's Abdellah Ouazane of Dutch side Ajax, and Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, who shines for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Standing in the quartet's way is a crop of the continent's brightest emerging talents. Chief among them is Yan Diomande of Real Madrid and the Ivory Coast national team, one of the standout names on the list.

The nominations also feature Christian Kouame of Bayer Leverkusen and Cameroon, Christ Inao of Fiorentina and the Ivory Coast, plus Caleb Yirenkyi of Coventry City and Ghana.

Rounding out the list are Ismael Camisoko of Etoile Mandji and Mali, and Ibrahim Mbaye of Aston Villa and Senegal.

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