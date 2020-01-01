Caballero says Chelsea 'did their best' despite Bayern hammering

The goalkeeper has defended his side after they suffered a 4-1 loss at the Allianz Arena on Saturday

goalkeeper Willy Caballero has sought to draw the positives from his side’s 4-1 thumping by on Saturday.

The Blues exited Europe after losing 7-1 on aggregate to the German champions, with Tammy Abraham offering the sole response in a tie dominated by the outfit, who struck twice through Robert Lewandowski and once each from Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso.

Nevertheless, Caballero, who has recently taken over goalkeeping duties from Kepa Arrizabalaga, believes the outcome was harsh on Frank Lampard’s side.

More teams

“The total score after two games is very tough,” Caballero told the club’s official website. “We started the game knowing it would be tough because of what happened at Stamford Bridge in the first leg but we tried to play this game in the same way and go face-to-face with them from the beginning.

“The penalty and the first goal killed us but after that we worked really well. We did everything we could and scored a couple of goals, although obviously one was disallowed. We have to go home knowing we tried and did our best.”

Chelsea secured qualification for next season and will be reinforced with the arrivals of Timo Werner from and former man Hakim Ziyech.

The 38-year-old, though, believes that the Blues cannot be caught looking too far ahead into the future and have to start the new campaign with humility.

Article continues below

“I think we have to start next season in the same way that we started this season, going step by step and game by game. We have done well in the Premier League and of course we have some new players arriving to work with us and they will have a lot to give us next season,” he said.

“We have to think about recovering well our injured players because we have a lot. We didn’t miss them too much today and that’s good news.”

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the knock-out stages in Europe, but they suffered disappointment in the , in which they were defeated 2-1 by local rivals .