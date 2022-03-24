BYJU'S comes on board as official sponsor of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

BYJU'S, an India-based world-leading EdTech company, has been announced as the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The firm will now have access to FIFA World Cup's mark, emblem, and assets to create unique promotions and run them across passionate football fans across the world.

It will also create engaging educational content for the young fans as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU’S educational learning opportunities, as well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament," he added.

With over 150 million learners spread across the planet, BYJU’S has been a global leader in tech-driven, personalised and engaging educational content and products. Within a decade of its launch, the company has expanded to cater to a large student community globally – from K-12 and competitive exam preparation to early learning and coding to professional upskilling courses – with diverse offerings from Osmo, Tynker, Epic, Great Learning, Aakash, and Toppr.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership," stated Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder and CEO.

BYJU'S has a global footprint in over 120 countries. They strive to instil curiosity in learning, through the unique blend of digital and physical learning along with cutting-edge innovations in learning experiences. In its mission to empower human potential, it has already empowered 3.4 million students from underserved communities with digital learning in India and aims to reach 10 million students in its home country by 2025.