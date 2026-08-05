Trabzonspor have confirmed the shirt number Egyptian star Mohamed Salah will wear during his spell with the Turkish club, ending the speculation around his new digits.

The announcement, made via the club's official account on "X", revealed that Salah will pull on the number 10, the same shirt he wears for the Egypt national team. It's a move that underlines the special standing the "Egyptian Pharaoh" will enjoy within the squad.

Turkish newspaper "Sabah" had earlier reported that Albanian midfielder Ernest Muçi, Trabzonspor's star man, voluntarily handed over the number 10 to welcome new arrival Mohamed Salah, a gesture towards the 34-year-old Egyptian.

According to the newspaper, the club had initially printed a shirt bearing the number 11 for Salah. The player asked at the last moment to be given the number 10 instead, preferring to stick with the number he made famous with the "Pharaohs".

Mohamed Salah had appeared in the promotional video announcing his official transfer to Trabzonspor wearing the number 61, the symbolic number of the Turkish city. That was for promotional purposes only, and the club later confirmed he would not wear it in official matches.

Salah's arrival should hand the Turkish league a major boost. He brings vast experience and a career packed with achievements at both European and international level.