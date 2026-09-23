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Saudi Arabia Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

By video: not in the head, Donis reveals the nature of Al-Aqidi's injury and his situation for "Gulf Cup 27"

N. Al-Aqidi
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
Greece
Kuwait

The injury is to the elbow and not the head

A sudden injury to goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi has sparked concern within the Saudi Arabia camp. Coach Georgios Donis was forced to withdraw him and send on teammate Mohammed Al-Owais during Saudi Arabia's match at the Gulf Cup tournament "Khaleeji 27".

His enforced exit immediately raised questions over the nature and severity of the injury, especially given that Al-Aqidi is one of the mainstays in the Falcons' line-up.

Donis moved to set the record straight at the post-match press conference, revealing the truth about the injury and denying reports that his goalkeeper had suffered a head knock.

The Greek coach said: "Nawaf Al-Aqidi does not have a head injury at all, rather his injury is to his hand, and we will see how serious the injury is over the coming hours."

He added in a decisive tone: "If the problem is big, then we will have to replace him from the squad."

Gulf Cup
Kuwait crest
Kuwait
KUW
Iraq crest
Iraq
IRQ
Gulf Cup
Oman crest
Oman
OMA
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA

Confirming the initial diagnosis, the national team coach went on: "Al-Aqidi is suffering from an elbow injury, and we will assess his condition precisely, and if necessary we will replace him with another player."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Comprehensive medical examinations are expected over the coming hours. They will determine the length of his absence and whether he can continue with Saudi Arabia for the remainder of the Gulf Cup campaign.

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