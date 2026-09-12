Real Madrid went into the break 3-0 up on Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, in the fifth round of the Spanish League.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute. Alvaro Carreras doubled the lead three minutes later.

Carreras won the penalty Mbappe converted, then completed a neat exchange with the France international to slot home his own goal.

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Jude Bellingham made it three on 35 minutes, finishing off a Vinicius Junior cross.

Los Blancos began the day fourth, on 9 points from four matches after three wins and a defeat. Rayo Vallecano sit 14th with 4 points.

Madrid arrive on the back of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in their opening Champions League fixture.

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